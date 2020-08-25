BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Kenmore and Park Street stations due to a power problem.

Boston College passengers can access the shuttles at Blandford Street.

Riders can use the Orange Line service through downtown.

Crews are making repairs at this time.

No additional information has been released.

