BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service between Park Street and Kenmore stations.

Fire department activity between Boylston and Arlington stations is prompting the service disruption, according to the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

Commuters can take the Orange Line for alternate service.

No additional information has been released.

