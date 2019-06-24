BOSTON (WHDH) - About 40 shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service in both directions between Riverside and Reservoir stations due to a wire problem.

Commuters are warned to expect delays as the shuttle buses travel to and from the stations.

This wire problem comes after a slew of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority issues, including two derailments in the span of less than one week.

#MBTA #GreenLine Update: Shuttle buses replacing service in both directions between Riverside and Reservoir due to a wire problem. Forty shuttle buses are currently in place or enroute. Please expect delays as they arrive from other routes. — MBTA (@MBTA) June 24, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)