BOSTON (WHDH) - About 40 shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service in both directions between Riverside and Reservoir stations due to a wire problem.
Commuters are warned to expect delays as the shuttle buses travel to and from the stations.
This wire problem comes after a slew of Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority issues, including two derailments in the span of less than one week.
