NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line D Branch service between Waban and Riverside stations due to a switch problem.

Crews are working to fix the switch problem at the Riverside Station.

The MBTA is telling commuters to expect delays as buses are dispatched.

