BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday morning marks the first true test of the Orange Line shutdown as thousands of Boston Public School students begin heading back to school.

BPS said it estimates almost 5,000 students in the district ride the Orange Line. Wu said the school district has been working closely with the MBTA.

“We have added capacity not only on shuttle buses that run along that span but on yellow buses,” said Wu. “More than 500 students opted back into yellow bus service given what’s happening.”

Ambassadors are also at 10 different stations assisting students to navigate their way to school.

One parent who dropped off their child at a shuttle bus Thursday morning told 7NEWS he isn’t sure it will be the right move going forward and is concerned his child will be marked late to school due to the shuttle buses.

“I know the shuttle bus is very hard but in the future, I hope it will be better for us,” he said.

The acting superintendent of Boston Public Schools said students will still be able to get breakfast and won’t be marked tardy if they arrive after the first bell due to the shutdown.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)