BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttles buses are replacing Orange Line service between Wellington and Oak Grove stations due to a power problem near Malden Center.

Crews are working to make repairs to the undisclosed power issue.

No additional information has been released.

#MBTA #OrangeLine Update: Shuttle buses are in place between Wellington and Oak Grove while the Power Department continues to make repairs near Malden Center. pic.twitter.com/Xx2CUSSm6W — MBTA (@MBTA) November 22, 2019

