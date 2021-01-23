Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service following report of person under train at Jackson Square Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles Station is being replaced with shuttle buses this morning, T officials said.

Crews are responding to a person under a train at Jackson Square Station, according to a tweet from the MBTA twitter page.

No additional information was immediately released.

Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service between Forest Hills and Ruggles due to a person under a train at Jackson Square. Expect delays as buses are sent. — MBTA (@MBTA) January 23, 2021

