Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service following report of person under train at State Street Station

File photo

BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service between North Station and Back Bay is being replaced with shuttle buses, T officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a man under a train at State Street around 8:30 p.m. The victim’s condition was not made available.

Shuttle buses will continue to run as officials investigate. Those looking to go downtown are urged to use the Green Line.

No additional information was immediately released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending