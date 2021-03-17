Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line service following report of person under train at State Street Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - Orange Line service between North Station and Back Bay is being replaced with shuttle buses, T officials said.

Crews responded to a report of a man under a train at State Street around 8:30 p.m. The victim’s condition was not made available.

Shuttle buses will continue to run as officials investigate. Those looking to go downtown are urged to use the Green Line.

No additional information was immediately released.

Orange Line service delayed about 30 minutes due to a medical emergency at State Street. Customers should use the Green Line for alternate downtown service. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2021

Orange Line service suspended between North Station and Back Bay due to a person under a train at State Street. Shuttle buses have been extended to North Station. Use the Green Line for downtown service. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 18, 2021

