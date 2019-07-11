Shuttle buses replacing Orange Line trains between Wellington and Oak Grove for track work

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will be replacing Orange Line trains between Wellington and Oak Grove stations several days a week to make room for track work, officials said.

The track work is to support the new Orange Line cars, according to MBTA officials.

This is part of the MBTA’s five-year $8 billion Orange Line improvement program.

Shuttle buses will replace trains between the Wellington and Oak Grove stations from 8:45 p.m. to end of service on Sundays to Thursdays through Aug. 1.

MBTA officials ask commuters to plan extra time for their travels and to visit mbta.com/OrangeLineWork for more information.

#MBTA #OrangeLine – Tonight:

Shuttle buses replace trains between Wellington and Oak Grove from 8:45 PM to end of service on Sundays to Thursdays through August 1. Please allow extra time for your travels. Learn more at: https://t.co/u7QEDW8G9K pic.twitter.com/3gbfny2gSE — MBTA (@MBTA) July 11, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)