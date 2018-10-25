BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced service on the Red Line Thursday morning after an electrical fire near Andrew Station.

Flames sparked in a manhole just south of the station late Wednesday night, causing a power outage.

Crews worked overnight to repair five cables that were damaged in the fire.

Shuttle buses replaced trains between Broadway and Fields Corner in both directions during the early morning hours.

Just before 6 a.m., a spokesperson for the MBTA announced that full service had resumed on the Red Line.

