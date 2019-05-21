BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are temporarily replacing Red Line service due to a derailed train in the Ashmont yard.
Service has been shut down in both directions between Ashmont and JFK/UMass stations.
Commuters are being advised to expect delays while shuttles are dispatched.
Crews are working to re-rail the train.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)