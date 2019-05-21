BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are temporarily replacing Red Line service due to a derailed train in the Ashmont yard.

Service has been shut down in both directions between Ashmont and JFK/UMass stations.

Commuters are being advised to expect delays while shuttles are dispatched.

Crews are working to re-rail the train.

This is a developing story;

#MBTA #RedLine Ashmont Branch Update: Shuttle buses are replacing service in both directions between Ashmont and JFK/UMass due to a derailed train in the Ashmont yard. Crews are in the yard working on re-railing the train at this time. pic.twitter.com/qfcv4RqYoq — MBTA (@MBTA) May 21, 2019

