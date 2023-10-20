BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses were replacing train service along part of the MBTA’s Green Line Extension Friday afternoon, the T said. 

The MBTA first announced delays on the Green Line in a post on X around 3:45 p.m., saying a train with a pantograph problem near Lechmere station was to blame.

In an update shortly after 4 p.m., the T said shuttle buses were replacing service between North Station and Union Square station. 

The T said shuttles were continuing to replace train service as of around 4:45 p.m. 

“Passengers may use Rt 80 bus for alternate service between Medford/Tufts and Lechmere,” the T said in a post. “Passengers may also consider Rts 86, 91, and CT2 from Union Sq to Sullivan Sq for Orange Line service.”

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

