Shuttle buses replacing service on a stretch of Orange Line after train derails in work zone

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service on the Orange Line between Oak Grove and Community College stations due to a derailment in the work zone at Wellington Station in Medford, the MBTA announced.

A northbound train traveling at a slow rate of speed was crossing over to the southbound track when it derailed around 11:40 p.m., according to an MBTA spokesperson.

The train was crossing to the southbound track to accommodate the ongoing Orange Line maintenance work, the spokesperson added.

There were no reported injuries.

MBTA personnel are working to re-rail the train.

No additional information was immediately released.

Orange Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Oak Grove and Community College due to a derailment in the work zone at Wellington. — MBTA (@MBTA) March 16, 2021

