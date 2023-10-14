BOSTON (WHDH) - Riders were adjusting to the first day of the partial Red Line shutdown on Saturday with shuttle buses replacing service from JFK Station to Ashmont in Mattapan.

The stretch of the Red Line will be shut down for more than two weeks so crews can make necessary repairs to the tracks and stations, officials say. Some riders who spoke with 7NEWS Saturday said they were frustrated with the change. The stations are expected to be closed for 16 days.

MBTA officials say shuttle buses will be running from JFK to Ashmont every 7 to 8 minutes on weekends and during peak hours on weekdays that will be every 2 to 3 minutes, with buses going to Mattapan every 12 to 15 minutes.

Visit this website for more information.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)