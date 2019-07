BOSTON (WHDH) - An overhead power problem on the Ashmont-Mattapan line is causing delays Monday afternoon, the MBTA said.

Shuttle buses are replacing trolley service between Mattapan and Ashmont.

Commuters should expect delays during the evening commute.

No additional information was immediately available.

