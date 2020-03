BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Green Line service between Copley and Blandford stations due to a piece of construction equipment blocking service near Kenmore Station.

The MBTA warned commuters to expect delays as buses are dispatched to the area.

Regularly scheduled service has since resumed.

Green Line Update: Regularly scheduled service has resumed. https://t.co/hmkVhKo8Ka — MBTA (@MBTA) March 19, 2020

