Shuttle buses temporarily replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations due to an incident in Malden.
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials warned commuters around 6 a.m. to expect delays after smoke was seen in the track area.
Malden firefighters are investigating.
No additional information has been provided.
This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)