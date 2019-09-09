Shuttle buses temporarily replace Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Orange Line service between Oak Grove and Wellington stations due to an incident in Malden.

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority officials warned commuters around 6 a.m. to expect delays after smoke was seen in the track area.

Malden firefighters are investigating.

No additional information has been provided.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest updates.

#OrangeLine – Update:

Regularly scheduled train service has resumed.@maldenfire has cleared the area after extinguishing any signs of smoke. — MBTA (@MBTA) September 9, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)