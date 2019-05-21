BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses temporarily replaced Red Line service due to a derailed train in the Ashmont yard Tuesday morning.

Service had been shut down in both directions between Ashmont and JFK/UMass stations just before 5:30 a.m.

Crews re-railed the train just before 8 a.m. and finished repairing the track around 9 a.m.

Shuttle buses have been phased out.

