BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority announced Thursday that the Orange Line repair project will be extending for an additional week following a slow-speed train derailment that took place earlier this month.

Shuttle buses that are currently replacing Orange Line service in both directions between Oak Grove and Sullivan Square stations have been extended until the end of service on April 11.

The MBTA says this will allow for additional safety and reliability improvements that support the new Orange Line fleet and continue the replacement of infrastructure past its useful life.

Workers are in the process of replacing a decades-old track switch that was significantly damaged during the derailment near Wellington Station on March 16.

They are also making additional improvements at stations along the Orange Line that include tie replacements at Malden, infrastructure repairs at Sullivan, and station improvements at Oak Grove.

The cause of the derailment remains under investigation but the new Orange and Red line cars have been taken out of service out of an abundance of caution so vehicle engineers can perform a thorough analysis of their performance.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)