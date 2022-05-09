BOSTON (WHDH) - Subway trains on part of the Blue Line will continue to be replaced by shuttle buses through Friday to allow crews to continue work on infrastructure updates in the Harbor Tunnel that will improve flood resilience and travel time, according to the MBTA.

Shuttle buses started replacing trains between Airport and Bowdoin stations on April 25. The disruption is service will last through May 13 due to a work extension, transit officials said.

The shuttles will run all day, serve downtown stations in a one-way, outbound loop, drop off but not pick up riders at State station, and skip the Bowdoin station stop.

Riders who usually take the Blue Line from State or Bowdoin can transfer to the shuttles at Government Center. Express shuttles will not stop at Maverick.

The Silver Line 3 can be used as an alternative at Airport station for service to downtown Boston. Riders at Logan Airport should take the Silver Line 1 to South Station for service to downtown Boston.

The MBTA will also run special ferry service between Lewis Mall and Long Wharf North. Riders can show a CharlieCard or CharlieTicket to board.

Crews are working to replace 1,800 feet of track, inspect tunnel and drainage systems, seal leaks, and performing other preventive maintenance on the tunnel.

Blue Line Update: Shuttle buses replace train service between Airport & Government Center through May 13 for extended harbor tunnel repair work. Special ferry service continues between Lewis Mall (near Maverick) and Long Wharf North (near Aquarium). More: https://t.co/UNQiiljee9 pic.twitter.com/uWm6H4WpCr — MBTA (@MBTA) May 8, 2022

