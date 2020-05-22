BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will be replacing Green Line service between Lechmere and North stations everyday beginning Sunday for about one year as work continues for the Green Line Extension project and the Green Line Transformation Program.

During the Green Line diversion, crews will be removing the existing Lechmere Station and reconstructing a new Lechmere in a new location in Cambridge.

Crews will also be replacing the existing Lechmere Viaduct, which carries Green Line trains from Lechmere across the Charles River and into Downtown Boston.

Commuter bus routes (Routes 69, 80, 87, and 88) will continue to provide service to the existing busway at Lechmere Station during the Green Line service suspension.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)