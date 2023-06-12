BOSTON (WHDH) - A trolley derailment along the Green Line’s B Branch prompted major disruptions for commuters Monday, with shuttle buses set to replace train service along a large section of the line through the end of service for the day, according to the MBTA.

The transportation authority said around 2:10 p.m. that what was first reported as a disabled train turned out to be a derailed trolley at Packard’s Corner.

As crews respond, officials said service between Blandford Street and Washington Street stations would be replaced with shuttle buses, in the meantime.

“Expect delays as Buses are dispatched,” the MBTA said in a tweet.

In an update 30 minutes later, officials said the switch to shuttle bus service had been extended to between Kenmore and Washington Street, while noting that Route 57 buses would provide free rides to passengers, in the meantime.

Two dozen personnel were on scene as of around 5 p.m. working to get the train back on its tracks.

By 6 p.m., the train had been re-railed and pulled away from the scene, revealing visible damage to pavement in the area.

The MBTA announced around 5:40 p.m. that shuttle buses will continue to replace trains between Kenmore and Washington Street stations through the end of service for the night to make way for track maintenance work.

“Our goal is to safely resume service tomorrow morning,” the T continued in a tweet.

Speaking at the scene, MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said roughly 30 people were on the train at the time of the derailment. There were no injuries reported.

Eng said the area where the train derailed was impacted by a speed restriction, which he said likely prevented a worse outcome.

“Obviously, we have a lot of work to do,” he said.

“The team needs to pull together,” Eng later added. “We have a lot of competing priorities as far as where we need to tackle. This is one of those that we’re going to look to accelerate.”

Eng said an issue with the rails themselves was likely to blame for this derailment, noting an issue with the distance between the rails.

Eng said the T has a contract in place to “rehabilitate” the Packard’s Corner area this summer.

“We’re looking to see if we can accelerate that work as well,” he said.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

