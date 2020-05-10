Shuttle buses will replace Blue Line service for 2 weeks to allow for improvements

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service between Bowdoin and Airport stations on the Blue Line will be halted for two weeks to allow for repairs and improvements, MBTA officials said.

Shuttle buses will run between the two stations during the 14 day period on weekday and weekends beginning on May 18, the T said.

The shutdown will allow for accelerated track and infrastructure work that will prevent water leaks and damages, T officials said.

The improvements were scheduled for later in the year, but the coronavirus emergency sped up the timeline.

“Doing the work now allows its completion at a time when both transit ridership and traffic on the roadways that shuttle buses will use is much lower than it is likely to be by the fall,” the T said.

Shuttle buses will travel from Bowdoin to Maverick to Airport stations and will loop back to Maverick again, the T said. That bus will then run to Aquarium, State and Government Center stations before returning to Bowdoin.

We're committed to #BuildingABetterT. With that & low ridership in mind, we're busing the Blue Line (Bowdoin-Airport) starting May 18 for 14 days. This allows us to accelerate & prioritize key infrastructure work for safer, faster, & more reliable service.https://t.co/4jrV6xcytg pic.twitter.com/xgO6BLpEyR — MBTA (@MBTA) May 8, 2020

Continuamos con #BuildingABetterT. Aprovechando la baja cantidad de pasajeros, el servicio de autobuses será utilizado en la Línea Azul (Airport – Bowdoin) desde el 18-31 de Mayo, para avanzar las obras y tener un servicio más seguro, rápido y confiable. https://t.co/4jrV6xcytg pic.twitter.com/zVk3VHOgWp — MBTA (@MBTA) May 8, 2020

