BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle services are set to replace the C Branch of the Green Line next week during track upgrades.

Shuttle buses will replace trains from Kenmore Station to Cleavland Circle from July 11-22.

This comes as the crews have completed nearly two weeks of work on the B Branch, replacing more than 3,000 feet of track and installing a safety system to prevent collisions.

