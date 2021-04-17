Shuttle service underway as stop consolidation begins on B Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Green Line service on the B line as workers begin construction consolidating stations.

Shuttle buses will run from Washington Street to Kenmore Square until May 9, and will start again on May 17 for four more weeks, MBTA officials said.

Trolleys will be out of service as crews work to consolidate four B Line stations into two new stations at Amory Street and Babcock Street.

