BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing service between Kenmore and Park Street on the Green Line due to “an overhead wire problem” near Copley Station, the MBTA announced Saturday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., about 20 feet of overhead wire came down after a problem with the pantograph on top of the trolley, an MBTA spokesperson confirmed. Officials said the transit agency’s Power Department is making repairs to the catenary system.

Two trolleys were stalled in between stations in the area of the overhead wires. Five passengers walked to Copley Station, while 10 passengers walked to the Arlington Station from their stopped trolleys, officials said.

Green Line E Branch commuters are being directed to the 39 bus route, while a bus shuttle has been set up between Kenmore and Park Street.

The Green Line B Branch is closed from Packard’s Corner to Government Center. Commuters have been directed to the 57 bus route to Kenmore.

Green Line Update: Shuttle Buses continue to replace service between Kenmore and Park Street due to an overhead wire problem near Copley. Riders downtown are encouraged to use Orange Line for alternate service between Back Bay and North Station.https://t.co/X2REdbclBF — MBTA (@MBTA) October 21, 2023

