CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Shuttle buses are replacing Red Line service between Harvard and Broadway Friday morning after maintenance equipment derailed.

MBTA officials said the incident happened at Park Street and service can resume once the equipment is back on the track.

All service between Alewife and Harvard is operating on the southbound track.

Although this issue is not weather related, there were issues with the Orange Line on Thursday after the third rail froze over during freezing temperatures. Service has since been restored.

There is no word on what time the Red Line will be back up and running.

Red Line Update: Shuttle buses replacing service between Harvard and Broadway due to a derailed piece of maintenance equipment at Park St. All train service between Alewife and Harvard is operating on the southbound track. — MBTA (@MBTA) February 24, 2023

