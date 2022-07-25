BOSTON (WHDH) - Shuttle buses will replace a branch of the Green Line for the third time this summer for track work, the MBTA reminded riders.

Buses will replace service on the E Branch between Heath Street and Copley from Saturday, August 6 through Sunday, August 21. In this time, the MBTA plans to replace about 2,000 feet of track across the branch and install new Green Line Transformation Protection System wayside equipment. This equipment will help avoid train-on train collisions, add red-light signal protection and incorporate speed enforcement. Much of the work will occur between the Longwood Avenue and Brigham Circle stations.

In the meantime, the Route 39 bus will add additional accessible buses that will carry passengers to and from Heath Street Station and Copley Station.

“Capital Transformation continues to work diligently to deliver the best service possible for all Green Line riders,” said MBTA Chief of Capital Transformation Angel Peña. “With two branches now complete, the team is excited to shift our focus to the E branch, bringing critical improvements to the area. It is our team’s top priority to keep all riders informed throughout the duration of the 16-day closure.”

C Branch work wrapped up on time on July 23.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)