BOSTON (WHDH) - Two African penguins made their debut at the New England Aquarium Thursday.

The siblings, older brother Bunker and younger sister Althea, were born in March and have joined the rest of the aquarium’s penguin colony after months of care behind the scenes.

Born to parents Malgas II and Demersus III, the chicks have grown to roughly 40 times their weight at hatching.

“It’s incredibly rewarding to watch our penguins grow from tiny fluffballs that can fit in the palm of a hand to the adult-sized juveniles that they are today,” Eric Fox, assistant curator of penguins, said in a statement. “Not only does it show the dedication of our Animal Care team, it’s also part of a much greater mission: To help support the Species Survival Plan for this endangered species. Knowing that African penguins could go extinct as soon as 2035, these chicks are a reminder that we are taking direct action toward the conservation of their species.”

Two other new chicks, born in April, will likely join the colony in July.

