FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Linebacker Christian Elliss is 6’2″, 230 pounds, and he can tackle.

The 27-year-old from Colorado is from an NFL family. Now, he’s showing his stuff in the playoffs.

“This is how you play linebacker,” Troy Aikman said from the booth during the Patriots last game. “This will make the old linebacker mike Vrabel really proud. You see he sees it, reads it, fills the gap-makes a big time play.”

His dad, Luther, was a Pro Bowl caliber defensive tackle for the Lions and now coaches in Utah.

Elliss has three brothers who have NFL experience, including 22-year-old Jonah.

At one game, Jonah jersey swapped with his older brother Kaden, who plays for the Falcons.

Now, the sibling rivalry takes to a grander stage.

“We’re excited. It’s a huge blessing for our family, you know – one of us is going to the Super Bowl one way or another,” Elliss said.

Christian and Jonah will be fighting for the AFC Championship in the Mile High City.

Christian admits to picking on his little brother growing up.

“There’s a few times where I took it too far,” Christian said. “He’s bigger than me.”

Now, the Elliss brothers will rough house on the field. And Christian will love it, just as he did once before.

Christian and Jonah both play on special teams, so they will get to be on the field at Denver at the same time. It’s something they look forward to as they battle for a trip to the Super Bowl.

