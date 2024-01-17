Two siblings found themselves both getting the same surgery hours apart at Tufts Medical Center and are now sharing their story while highlighting how vital kidney donations can be.

John Previti knew his family had a history of kidney disease, with his own father needing a kidney donation decades ago that came from John’s sister, Denise.

And after receiving a diagnosis of chronic kidney disease a year ago, he said he found himself feeling anxious, but excited when he learned he’d be able to receive a transplant.

“I was anxious, excited – worried at the same time,” said Previti. “I believe I got a call, the beginning of October, that it was going to be October 25th, my surgery was scheduled.”

According to Tufts Medical Center, Previti’s girlfriend, Tracy, immediately stepped up to be a donor, but was not a match. However, an altruistic donor who was a match for John was later connected with the couple through the Tufts Medical Center kidney transplant team.

“A four-way kidney swap with another patient who was a match with Tracy was scheduled for October 25, 2023, right before John would have required dialysis,” a hospital spokesperson said in a news release.

Also in need of a kidney transplant – John’s sister Denise.

Denise D’Amelio, who donated a kidney to her father 34 years ago, had been diagnosed with stage 4 kidney disease, which then advanced into stage 5.

John knew his sister needed a new kidney, and even mentioned it to his doctors while in pre-op the day of his transplant. Then came the surprise.

“Dr. [Ashtar] Chami leaned into me and said ‘Hey, it looks like your sister’s getting a kidney today,'” Previti told 7NEWS.

The night before her brother’s surgery, Denise said she got a call with the good news – a donated kidney was available.

“When they called me the day before, I said ‘of course,’ so he had no idea,” she told 7NEWS.

Tufts said that thanks to her donation from decades earlier, Denise had shot up to the top of the national kidney transplant list once she was approved, and was slated to receive one within weeks of being added to the list.

After initially having a procedure cancelled due to a poor quality donation, another deceased donor kidney came through, leading to some amazing timing as the two siblings ended up having their procedures the same day, at the same hospital where Denise made her donation over 30 years ago.

“I mean, two kids in one family getting a transplant the same day – the odds of that are crazy,” D’Amelio said

Crazy odds that they hope inspire others.

“I’m hoping it gives inspiration to other people to donate organs because this is how important everything is,” she said.

Now, as they both walk the road of recovery, they don’t have to do it alone.

“We’re both very lucky,” Denise said during an interview alongside her sibling.

“Yeah, definitely,” Previti said.

In a statement, Dr. Chami, the Medical Director of Kidney Transplantation at Tufts Medical Center, told 7NEWS the situation was truly remarkable.

“The exceptional nature of this situation shines through as both siblings, John and Denise, underwent kidney transplants on the same day,” Chami said. “This is an incredible story of altruism and impeccable timing.”

According to Tufts, there are approximately 90,000 people waiting on the list to receive a kidney transplant, with 6,000 living donor kidney transplants performed in the United States last year.