HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Something new is creating a buzz at the Hughes Farm in Hopkinton.

Siblings Shaurya and Suhani Patni are leading a project to create a pollinator garden to support the local bee population.

What began as an Eagle Scout project has blossomed into something else and now they’re hoping their pollinator garden will help support bees, butterflies, birds, and moths, which have seen a decrease in population.

And as word spread, community members lent a hand — and a shovel — bringing the garden to life.

“I think absolutely it sets an example for other communities – the example is take charge,” said Congressman Jim McGovern.

An example the Patni’s hope will pollinate elsewhere.

“We’re really hoping that people can look at these and plant these native plants in their gardens because that can also make a huge difference,” Patni said.

Two more gardens are in the works at the public library and the high school.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)