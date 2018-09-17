SAN ANTONIO (WHDH) — Two siblings in San Antonio surprised their father with a 1993 Ford Mustang GT that he sold more than a decade ago to support his family.

Wesley Ryan sold his prized possession in the early 2000s, using the money to help pay for his wife’s spiraling medical bills after she was diagnosed with cancer.

His children, Jake and Jeni, found the same car for sale online 17 years later and knew they had to buy it back.

Jake and Jeni surprised their father with the car, leaving him in tears.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)