‘Sick and tired of this’: Investigation underway in Revere after car spray painted with swastikas

REVERE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after swastikas were spray-painted on a car in Revere. The owners of that car say they are being targeted because of their race and religion.

Last Thursday’s incident was just the latest in a string of vandalism perpetrated upon this car.

The family said it has been happening since 2019.

“Maybe just because we are Muslims or maybe because they are anti Arab,” the woman who owns the car said.

“This has happened many times we’re just sick and tired of this,” her husband said.

They’ve even started parking on different streets in their neighborhood but say the car keeps being targeted.

“I move my car and then they key the car and then I move my car to the other street and they open the car,” the woman said. “Seems like they don’t want me to live here but it’s unfair. Everybody can live anywhere.”

Police were called to investigate the spray painting. Surveillance video showed them checking to see if anyone’s cameras caught anything suspicious.

A police report also states that feet away from the car the phrase “white power” was spray-painted on the road. The markings have since been painted over.

“It has to be brought to the public it’s not something that can be swept under the rug this is the consequence of the hate speech of irresponsible politicians,” Rachid Moukhabir of the Morrocan American Connections in Revere said.

The car is now in the shop being cleaned up as community members hope those responsible will be found and brought to justice.

“I have been involved in the city of Revere for many years now and only a few bad apples out there and they have to be exposed and we have to work together with our city and the police to make our city a role model,” Moukhabir said.

