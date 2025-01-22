PLYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Over 60 geese, swans, and ducks were found dead at at Billington Sea in Plymouth, fueling concerns over bird flu.

Even more birds are still alive but are acting very sick.

“These birds were swimming in circles, showing neurological symptoms,” said state ornithologist Andrew Vitz. “Drooping heads, lethargy. Everything consistent with high path avian influenza.”

Although lab confirmation is still pending, health officials are treating the die-off at Billington Sea as a bird flu outbreak.

Over the weekend, several state and local agencies were at the pond to collect and dispose of dead and dying birds.

“There were birds on ice that we could not get to safely,” said Karen Keane, Plymouth Public Health Director. “There are birds that will probably continue to die that we will not be able to get to.”

“There is a bald eagle nest right on the pond,” said Dan Forand of Pilgrim Pest Professionals. “They’ve been seen feeding on the dead waterfowl… Unfortunately they’ve been exposed.”

Officials say this might be the largest, but not the latest, outbreak reported across the state in recent weeks.

“Highly pathogenic avian influenza” is a highly-contagious form of bird flu that can kill entire flocks.

“The scavengers, foxes and coyotes, they find these dead and sick birds, they eat them, and they can get very sick and die as well,” said Keane.

But Keane says human infection is incredibly rare.

According to the CDC, there have been 67 recorded human cases in the U.S. with one confirmed death.

“However, we still don’t want people handling these animals,” said Keane.

Instead, officials are asking the public to avoid any sick bird they come across and report it online.

Pet owners are also urged to keep their animals away from wild birds.

“Do not approach any sick or dead birds at this time,” reiterated Vitz. “That is our recommendation.”

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)