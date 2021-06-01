NATICK, MASS. (WHDH) - Military veterans in Natick are outraged after a fellow veteran displayed a Confederate flag at the town’s Memorial Day ceremony.

Natick Veterans Services Director Paul Carew says the veteran finally put the flag after ignoring several requests to do so.

“To have something like this happen on the most sacred, solemn holiday for veterans is sickening,” Carew said. “It’s been bothering me ever since this incident happened.”

Natick Sen. Becca Rausch and Karen Adelman-Foster, chair of the Natick Board of Selectman, also expressed outrage over the incident.

“To see that was shocking and horrifying,” Rausch said. “It’s just such a disgrace in so many ways.”

Adelman-Foster added, “It was clearly a hurtful act. It was harmful to a lot of people.”

The wife of the man who waived the Confederate flag claimed her husband was just trying to teach a history lesson, according to local veterans.

