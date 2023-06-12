ARLINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A black bear that prompted a warning and a delayed opening for Arlington schools Monday has continued to roam around the area, most recently being spotted at a farm in neighboring Lexington.

As authorities track the animal, some in the community have shared their reactions.

At Wilson Farms in Lexington, Store Manager Richie Salerno said he saw the bear run out from behind a building earlier in the day.

Colleague Robbie Sampson also saw the bear.

“[He was] probably 200-300 pounds, maybe three and a half feet tall,” Sampson said.

Sampson captured video of the bear. Another video captured by Arlington police showed the bear darting across a row of plants.

“He made his way to the food,” Salerno said. “Smart bear.”

In Arlington, Betti Tasanari was one of the first people to spot the bear on Monday morning around 7 a.m. She said she saw the bear when she was taking her dog out.

“A lady drives by and she starts yelling at us ‘There’s a bear, there’s a bear in your yard crawling on your wall!” Tasanari said. “We said ‘Yeah, sure.”

Several schools had to start on a one-hour delay as officers went on a bear hunt Monday.

In a statement the Arlington Public Schools said there were multiple sightings of the bear in the Arlington Heights area.

“In collaboration with the Arlington Police Department and Town officials, we decided it was prudent to delay schools while resources were deployed and in the interest of student safety,” officials said.

The school district urged parents and students to “exercise caution in going to school” and said students would be kept inside for recess and other activities.

Arlington officials on Monday morning said they did not yet know whether the bear had left Arlington.

By Monday afternoon, with the bear seen in Lexington, employees at Wilson Farm said they were grateful the only grizzly part of this scene was that the bear went running through the farm’s red leaf lettuce.

“Maybe, he came all the way down from New Hampshire or Connecticut because we got the best strawberries,” said employee Jimmy Kelleher.

The search for the bear continued as of around 4 p.m. Monday with personnel from the Massachusetts Environmental Police, Lexington police and Arlington police all working together.

Contacted Monday afternoon, Arlington school officials said dismissal went off without issues after the morning’s school delay.

