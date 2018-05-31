Sign blown away by Hurricane Sandy washes up on beach in France

(WHDH) — A real estate sign that was blown away by Hurricane Sandy in 2012 washed up earlier this week on a beach in France.

The New Jersey-based company Diane Turton Realtors said the sign was discovered by local resident Hannes Frank on the beaches of Bordeaux.

The company says the sign once stood at one of their waterfront listings.

“Having our signage wash up in France on the beach truly proves that Diane Turton, Realtors is a global real estate company,” the company said in a Facebook post.

New Jersey is about 3,700 miles from France, according to Google.

