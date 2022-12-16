SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A sign fell onto I-93 north in Somerville Friday morning.

The incident happened around 9 a.m. just before exit 21. Officials said part of an overhead green highway sign became loose and landed in the righthand travel lane.

According to state police, that sign struck a 2015 Honda CRV. A 25-year-old woman from Quincy who was behind the wheel was not hurt.

MassDOT is in the process of removing the remainder of the sign.

An investigation is underway into why the sign fell and inspectors and engineers are expected to be on scene for several more hours.

