BOSTON (WHDH) - Gov. Baker on Friday held the first in-person Cabinet meeting since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

“Glad to be back holding our first in-person weekly Cabinet meeting today with the team,” Baker tweeted alongside a photo of the meeting.

Glad to be back holding our first in-person weekly Cabinet meeting today with the team. pic.twitter.com/btDgI737Ds — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) June 11, 2021

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)