BOSTON (WHDH) - Among the signs that spring has surely arrived in Boston is the return of hanging flowers from the balconies at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum.

The highly anticipated return of hanging nasturtiums is a tradition dating back more than a century.

“This tradition has been going on since the early 1900s … these orange beauties have found a home coming from the balcony of the museum,” said Donna Hardwick, the museum’s marketing and communications director.

The tradition was started by Steward Gardner to celebrate her birthday. The museum uses an off-site greenhouse to grow the flowers, which will be on display through mid-April.

