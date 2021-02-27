Sign of the season: Sullivan’s starts serving hot dogs on Castle Island

BOSTON (WHDH) - In a sign of spring, Sullivan’s Castle Island has started selling hot dogs.

The Boston fixture opened Saturday with social distancing measures to keep customers safe, according to director of operations Kizito Paganini.

“We have an online ordering system so you can be driving down to the island and order it five minutes before you get here,” Paganini said. “Then you wait on the golden shamrocks and you can pick up your food, or a runner will bring it right out to you.”

Donna Jean Sardano said she was thrilled Sullivan’s had opened for the season, and didn’t mind the rainy weather.

“It’s our favorite place in the world,” Sardano said. “I didn’t even care if we had a blizzard today, I would’ve been here.”

