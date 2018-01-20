BROCKTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Some parishioners at a church in Brockton have a special prayer this weekend. They’re hoping Tom Brady’s hand will be healed in time for kickoff, and they’re hoping for a win Sunday.

A sign outside the Assembly of God church in Brockton read “Pray for Tom’s Hand, Go Pats!”

The Patriots will face off against the Jaguars in the AFC Championship game Sunday at Gillette Stadium.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)