BOSTON (WHDH) - A sign for Christopher Columbus Park was vandalized in Boston on Monday.

Someone used red paint to write “Land Back” on the sign.

This happened on what is now considered Indigenous Peoples Day in Boston.

Boston Mayor Kim Janey signed an executive order last Wednesday approving the holiday change from Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

Native Americans held a rally Saturday on Boston Common to call on Gov. Charlie Baker to make Indigenous Peoples Day a statewide holiday.

Vandalism at Christopher Columbus park in Boston on this Columbus Day / Indigenous’ Peoples Day #7News pic.twitter.com/24BUyH8XjH — Juliana Mazza (@julianamazzatv) October 11, 2021

