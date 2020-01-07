Signal issues delay Framingham/Worcester commuter rail trains for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Signal issues delayed multiple trains on the Worcester Line Tuesday night severely impacting the rush hour commute.
Trains were delayed for over hours after signals went down along the Worcester Line causing all trains to hold in place, according to a post on the Commuter Rail’s Twitter page.
“With this being an unforeseen issue, our teams worked together to resolve the signal failure as well as communicate updates as they developed,” the MBTA said in a tweet.
Keolis and MBTA crews are currently investigating the cause of the issue.
As of 10:30 p.m. normal service had resumed with residual delays.
Normal train service is expected to resume in the morning.
The MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter feed announces to-the-minute updates on delayed trains.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)