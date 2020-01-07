Signal issues delay Framingham/Worcester commuter rail trains for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Signal issues delayed multiple trains on the Worcester Line Tuesday night severely impacting the rush hour commute.

Trains were delayed for over hours after signals went down along the Worcester Line causing all trains to hold in place, according to a post on the Commuter Rail’s Twitter page.

“With this being an unforeseen issue, our teams worked together to resolve the signal failure as well as communicate updates as they developed,” the MBTA said in a tweet.

Keolis and MBTA crews are currently investigating the cause of the issue.

As of 10:30 p.m. normal service had resumed with residual delays.

Normal train service is expected to resume in the morning.

Worcester Line passengers: we thank you for your patience during this disruption and we apologize for the impact this has had on your evening commute. Signals were down on the Worcester Line causing all trains to hold along the line resulting in train delays and cancellations. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2020

✅Normal train service is expected to operate for the remainder of the night and tomorrow morning on the Framingham/Worcester line. Maintainers will be on standby at different locations along the line in order to take action in a timely manner should another signal issue arise. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2020

Update: Worcester Line Train 523 (5:40 pm from South Station) is now operating about 2 hours and 15 minutes behind schedule between West Natick and Worcester due to ongoing signal issues. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2020

The MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter feed announces to-the-minute updates on delayed trains.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

