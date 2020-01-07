Signal issues delay Worcester commuter rail trains for hours

BOSTON (WHDH) - Signal issues have delayed multiple trains on the Worcester Line Tuesday night severely impacting the rush hour commute.

Trains have been delayed for over two hours between West Natick and Worcester due to the ongoing issues, according to a post on the Commuter Rail’s Twitter page.

Keolis and MBTA crews are currently investigating the cause of the issue and are working toward a repair.

The Green Line may be a suitable alternative for some passengers.

“Passengers planning to utilize the Worcester line tonight should add extra time to their travel plans and stay connected to MBTA.com for real-time service updates,” said an MBTA spokesperson.

Update: Worcester Line Train 523 (5:40 pm from South Station) is now operating about 2 hours and 15 minutes behind schedule between West Natick and Worcester due to ongoing signal issues. — MBTA Commuter Rail (@MBTA_CR) January 8, 2020

The MBTA Commuter Rail Twitter feed announces to-the-minute updates on delayed trains.

