BOSTON (WHDH) - The MBTA warned riders that the Green, Blue, and Orange lines are experiencing “significant delays” Thursday morning due to a power issue.

Officials said MBTA personnel are continuously working on restoring power and warned that countdown clocks at stations may not be giving accurate estimated times of arrival.

Alternate routes are being suggested by MBTA officials: Orange line passengers can board Commuter Rail trains for free at Oak Grove, Malden Center, North Station, Back Bay, Ruggles, and Forest Hills while service is disrupted and Blue Line passengers can use SL3 Bus for alternate service from Airport to South Station.

Service Update: Green Line, Blue Line, and Orange Line continue to experience significant delays. MBTA personnel continue to work on restoring power.



While this work is being done, Countdown Clocks in stations may not give real time predictions.



See alternate options below. https://t.co/Yoj6tBo3Wu — MBTA (@MBTA) February 15, 2024

