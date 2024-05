BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - Bridgewater Police confirmed a large presence of officers in that town Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the presence on Beebe Road was due to an “ongoing investigation” and that there is no danger to the public.

Significant Police presence on Beebe Road for ongoing investigation.

No danger to the public. — Bridgewater Police (Massachusetts) (@BwtrPolice) May 8, 2024

