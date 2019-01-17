Significant storm expected to dump more than a foot of snow in Massachusetts

BOSTON (WHDH) - A dusting of snow and rain could make for a slick morning commute on Friday but a significant storm that’s tracking toward New England could dump more than a foot of snow in some areas this weekend.

The first weather event will likely bring between a coating to an inch of snow late Thursday night into Friday morning before shifting to rain across Massachusetts. The system is expected to move out by mid-day.

The second storm, which is expected to strengthen as it moves across the United States, could be a real doozy, according to meteorologist Jeremy Reiner.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for all of Massachusetts, excluding the Cape and the Islands, from Saturday afternoon to Sunday evening.

The heaviest of the snow will fall across the region between 12 a.m. and 9 a.m., Reiner said.

Snowfall forecast for the storm late Saturday Night-Sunday. Heaviest snow between 12am-9am Sunday. Around 6" in the city, depending on exactly when snow changes over to sleet. #7news pic.twitter.com/i6MVKQdYkm — Jeremy Reiner (@jreineron7) January 17, 2019

Depending upon where the snow-rain line sets up, the Greater Boston area could see about six inches of snow.

Parts of the Merrimack Valley, cities and towns in Worcester County, and points along the North Shore could see up to a foot of snow.

Up to 18 inches of snow is possible west of Worcester to the New York-Massachusetts line. Fitchburg up through southern New Hampshire could be buried by up to two feet of snow.

The South Shore will see no more than four inches of snow, while the Cape and Islands could get about two inches.

Snow totals will ultimately depend on the track of the storm. A slight shift to the south will lock in colder air, resulting in more significant snowfall.

If the system shifts north, warmer air from the south will get pulled in and any precipitation that starts as snow will turn to rain and sleet.

A flash freeze is possible Sunday night with temperatures expected to plummet. Travel conditions could be treacherous.

Temperatures on Monday are not expected to climb out of the low teens.

For more, visit the 7Weather page.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)