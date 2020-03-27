Signs thanking healthcare workers popping up near Mass. General Hospital amid coronavirus pandemic

BOSTON (WHDH) - The public is letting employees at Massachusetts General Hospital know that they appreciate all the hard work they’re putting in on the front line of the fight against the coronavirus.

Signs that read, “Thank you MGH healthcare workers,” have been popping up in the neighborhood surrounding the hospital over the past few days.

“There are no words that can describe what gestures like this mean to our staff,” MGH wrote on Twitter.

CNN reported Thursday that 41 employees at MGH have contracted the virus.

MGH representative Terri Ogan said most of its coronavirus-positive employees are believed to have caught the virus somewhere other than the hospital

